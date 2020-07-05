OTTAWA -- A burn ban is in place for the City of Ottawa.

Ottawa Fire made the announcement Sunday morning.

All open-air fires are prohibited during the ban, including properties that have an open air fire permit.

Ottawa Fire says ban applies to agricultural burns, brush pile burns, and campfires.

Barbecues are allowed, as are natural gas, propane, or oil outdoor fireplaces, but wood or solid-fuel outdoor fireplaces are not permitted.

The burn ban will remain in place until dry conditions improve.

This is the second burn ban this year. Ottawa Fire instituted a burn ban on April 1 due to dry conditions and strained resources at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The ban was lifted in early May, but there were still 19 major grass fires in between.