Bundle up: Freezing temperatures in the forecast for Tuesday

Expect to add an extra layer of warmth this morning as temperatures will remain low today with a slight chance of flurries throughout the day.

Environment Canada's forecast for Tuesday calls for a high of minus 4 C coming down to a low of minus 11 C into tonight.

Wind chill will stay around minus 15 C today and minus 17 C overnight.

It will be mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Winds at 30 km/h will gust to 50 km/h.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with westerly winds at 30 km/h gusting to 50 km/h.

Tomorrow will be mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries changing to a 70 per cent chance of flurries in the afternoon.

Highs on Wednesday will be a bit better than today with a high of minus 1 C.

Temperatures will improve slightly over the rest of the week with highs going up to 5 C while the precipitation will be a mix of snow and rain.

The average historical temperature for Nov. 28 is a high of 1.3 C and a low of minus 6.1 C.