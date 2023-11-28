OTTAWA
Ottawa

    Bundle up: Freezing temperatures in the forecast for Tuesday

    A person exhales as they make their way along the Rideau Canal Skateway in Ottawa, on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang A person exhales as they make their way along the Rideau Canal Skateway in Ottawa, on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

    Expect to add an extra layer of warmth this morning as temperatures will remain low today with a slight chance of flurries throughout the day.

    Environment Canada's forecast for Tuesday calls for a high of minus 4 C coming down to a low of minus 11 C into tonight.

    Wind chill will stay around minus 15 C today and minus 17 C overnight.

    It will be mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Winds at 30 km/h will gust to 50 km/h.

    Tonight will be partly cloudy with westerly winds at 30 km/h gusting to 50 km/h.

    Tomorrow will be mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries changing to a 70 per cent chance of flurries in the afternoon.

    Highs on Wednesday will be a bit better than today with a high of minus 1 C.

    Temperatures will improve slightly over the rest of the week with highs going up to 5 C while the precipitation will be a mix of snow and rain.

    The average historical temperature for Nov. 28 is a high of 1.3 C and a low of minus 6.1 C.

