BROCKVILLE, ONT. -- The Brockville Police Services Board has announced that Brockville's Chief of Police, Scott Fraser, has tendered his resignation that will take effect Oct. 3.

Fraser is leaving the role to become the Deputy Chief of Kingston Police.

Fraser spent 23 years with the Brockville Police Service, seven of them were as Chief of Police.

On Oct. 3, Deputy Chief Mark Noonan will assume the role of Acting Chief of Police "until further notice".

In a press release, the BPSD says it is confident in Noonan's ability to lead Brockville Police and "continue to provide safe and effective community policing to the citizens of Brockville."

Fraser will be beginning his new duties as Deputy Chief on Oct. 4.