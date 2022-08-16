Brockville, Ont. stepdad accused of voyeurism

A 47-year-old Brockville, Ont. man is facing a voyeurism charge after being accused of setting up a concealed video recorder in his home.

Police began an investigation Saturday into the allegations.

According to a news release, the investigation revealed several people were surreptitiously recorded several times in compromising positions.

The recording device was seized. Police have spoken with the people who were recorded.

The accused was arrested Sunday and charged with voyeurism.