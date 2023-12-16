Brockville, Ont. resident killed in fatal crash overnight

Ontario Provincial Police say a Brockville resident is dead following a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning.

Police and the Elizabethtown-Kitley fire department responded to the scene on Sharpe's Lane at around 1:30 a.m.

The exact circumstances of the crash remain under investigation, but police said the 24-year-old driver of the vehicle was killed.

The victim has not been identified.

A technical collision investigator and a reconstructionist are supporting the investigation, police said.