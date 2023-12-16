OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Brockville, Ont. resident killed in fatal crash overnight

    A closeup of an OPP cruiser. (Nate Vandermeer / CTV News Ottawa) A closeup of an OPP cruiser. (Nate Vandermeer / CTV News Ottawa)

    Ontario Provincial Police say a Brockville resident is dead following a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning.

    Police and the Elizabethtown-Kitley fire department responded to the scene on Sharpe's Lane at around 1:30 a.m.

    The exact circumstances of the crash remain under investigation, but police said the 24-year-old driver of the vehicle was killed.

    The victim has not been identified.

    A technical collision investigator and a reconstructionist are supporting the investigation, police said.

