Brockville, Ont. police looking into several dumpster fires

Police in Brockville, Ont. are asking for the public’s help in an arson investigation following several early morning dumpster fires in the north end of the city.

Police say the Brockville Fire Department and police officers were called to the areas of Macodrum Drive, Kyle Court, Cartier Court and Kensington Parkway for active fires in dumpsters.

Six dumpsters were significantly damaged, according to a police news release.

Anyone who may have seen anything suspicious, or who has video surveillance footage in the immediate area between the hours of 4 and 6 a.m. is being asked to contact the Brockville Police Service at 613-342-0127 Extension 0.

People who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).