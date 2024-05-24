Brockville, Ont. man killed in motorcycle crash in South Dundas

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle collision east of Brockville.

A 32-year-old Brockville man was killed when his motorcycle crashed on County Road 18 in South Dundas at around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. No other vehicles were involved. Police did not identify the man.

The man's passenger, a woman from Prescott, was injured and taken to an area hospital.

Anyone with information or relevant dashcam video is asked to call Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry OPP at 1-888-310-1122.