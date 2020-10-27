BROCKVILLE, ONT. -- Brockville's Mayor has asked adults in the area to avoid large Halloween gatherings this year.

Jason Baker said trick-or-treating is permitted under guidance from the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit and residents can choose how much they want to participate or not.

For the adults, though, Baker is urging caution on any annual Halloween parties that could spread COVID-19 as cases have risen in the province, including thirteen new cases on Monday in the Tri-County area alone.

"The province and the federal government will watch the numbers for two weeks after any one of these events, Thanksgiving, Halloween, and they'll make future decisions at holiday time around what happens," he told JRFM on Tuesday.

"Don't ruin this for the kids, certainly keep Christmas in mind and just skip the Halloween party this year."

When it comes to door-to-door trick-or-treating, residents are urged to only go with members of their own household, take extra precautions and follow public health advice.