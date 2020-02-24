BROCKVILLE -- For 60-year-old Barry Carrigan, his homemade scooter wasn’t just a means to get around Brockville, it was a way of life.

Sometime between Feb. 18 and Feb. 20, Carrigan’s scooter went missing from his apartment complex in the area of Ormond Street and Central Avenue.

Carrigan parked it in the designated area in the building’s parking garage and locked it to a post. When his roommate informed him it was not there, he couldn’t believe it.

“I’m distraught, I’m upset. I’m frustrated and don’t know what to do,” Carrigan tells CTV News Ottawa.

“That’s my main mode of transportation.”

Carrigan uses the scooter daily to run errands, get groceries and travel to medical appointments.

He does not have a picture of the scooter, but says it’s not a brand name since it was made especially for him.

It’s described as a 4-wheel gray scooter, with a distinctive grocery cart attached on the back, and a t-shaped steering column with a digital speedometer.

Carrigan says it's setup to run off a car battery.

“It feels like a part of me is missing, I use it for everything … I’m a disabled person so it’s not like I can just get up and go walking to these places.”

Carrigan has filed a report with Brockville Police. Anyone with information is asked to call 613-342-0127