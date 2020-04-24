BROCKVILLE, ONT. -- The Brockville & Area Food Bank received a large donation this week - $20,000.

The money came from business owner Mark Neuman, a local insurance agent.

"Over the years, my wife and I have continually donated to the food bank and this year, with everything going on, we felt that it was needed," Neuman said. "We're in a position where our business is still operating. Others aren't. We have been able to find the funds to make this happen. We want to see our community as a whole get through this and prosper in the future."

Joanne Sytsma manages the Brockville & Area Food Bank and she says the donation will cover a month's worth of food.

"I'd like to say thank you to Mark and his wife, Amy, for this donation," she said. "It's absolutely fantastic. To the rest of the community who have really come out and supported us and the families that we serve, we just absolutely couldn't do it without the help they were getting from the community. We are just completely grateful."

Sytsma said, "We're going to be buying food for our clients. It absolutely just goes straight into our purchases. The thing is, when COVID ends, poverty doesn't, so this money will always be put to good use."