OTTAWA -- A glorious Friday is in store for the capital- sun and warmer temperatures.

After snow and chilly temperatures, Friday’s high will be 16 degrees according to Environment Canada.

It will also be windy – gusting up to 60 km/hour.

Tonight is will clear, becoming partly cloudy- with a low of 3 degrees.

This weekend a mix of weather conditions.

Saturday will be a mix of sun and clouds, chance of showers in the afternoon. The high will be 20 degrees.

Sunday will be cloudy and rainy and a high of only 11.

Monday will be sunny and a high of 14.