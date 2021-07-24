OTTAWA -- A bright and sunny Saturday is in store with rain expected overnight.

Environment Canada's weather forecast for Ottawa includes a clear sky during the day Saturday with a high of 27 C and a humidex of 30. The UV index is 8 or very high.

There's a 40 per cent chance of showers in the early evening, followed by heavy rain late in the evening and overnight. Ottawa could see 20 to 30 mm of rain by Sunday morning and there could be a thunderstorm overnight as well. The low is 18 C.

Showers should taper off Sunday morning but off and on showers are expected throughout the day Sunday. The high is 29 C with a humidex of 36.

A few clouds are in the forecast for Monday with a high of 28 C.

Tuesday's outlook is cloudy.