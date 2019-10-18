

ctvnewsottawa.ca staff





They're loaded on trucks and ready for the final destination over Highway 417 at Harmer Avenue, just west of Parkdale Avenue

The steel trusses for the new Harmer Avenue Pedestrian Bridge will be installed over the week-end.

The new bridge is replacing a rusty 60-year- old chain link fence crossing which was was at the end of its life span

The crossing is important as it links the Civic Hospital neighbourhoods with Hintonburg, West Wellington, and Westboro.

Steel trusses were manufactured in Montreal and placed on flat bed trailers for the journey to Ottawa.

A portion of Highway 417 will be closed from Saturday October 19 at 6 pm to Sunday October 20 at 11 am.

The new bridge won't be ready for use until June 2020.