A bail hearing for former hostage Joshua Boyle has been set for the end of the month.

Boyle appeared in court via video Wednesday morning.

The 34-year-old is facing 19 charges, including sexual assault and forcible confinement.

Boyle’s lawyer says his client is “managing” in jail and he is preparing for the hearing on May 28th.

Boyle and his American wife were held captive in Afghanistan and Pakistan for five years before returning to Canada last fall with three children, who were all born in captivity.