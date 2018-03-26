

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





A freed Canadian hostage is scheduled to appear at the Elgin Street courthouse today.

Joshua Boyle was arrested on January 1st and charged with 15 offences, including assault, sexual assault and unlawful confinement.

During an appearance on January 26, he was ordered to undergo a 60-day psychological assessment at the Brockville Mental Health Centre.

Boyle was abducted and held for five years after he and his pregnant wife went backpacking in Afghanistan. They were freed in October and returned to Ontario.

There is a publication ban in place which prevents publication of any information that could identify the alleged victims or witnesses. A second publication ban covers the information presented at the bail hearing.