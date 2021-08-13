OTTAWA -- A boil water advisory has been issued for 5,600 homes in the Buckingham sector of Gatineau.

The city of Gatineau did not provide a reason for the regulatory boil water advisory on Thursday, or say how long it world remain in place.

"Please note that Gatineau regularly monitors water quality pursuant to the Regulation respecting the quality of drinking water (RQEP). This advisory is in effect until further notice."

The boil water advisory covers the area of north of Foucault Street, north of the Autoroute 50 junction and to the city limit.

Residents are urged to boil their tap water for at least one minute before consuming it.