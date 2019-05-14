

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ontario Provincial Police say a body found in the Ottawa River near Pembroke Thursday was that of a 16-year-old from Garrison Petawawa, who had been missing for months.

Police were called at around 5:00 p.m. May 9 for the discovery of human remains in Laurentian Valley Township.

An autopsy has identified the remains as those of Trinity Poil, who was reported missing from the base in February.

The Garrison Petawawa Military Police are leading the investigation. Anyone who may have more information is asked to call 613-687-5511 ext. 5444.

Poil was one of two missing teenagers police had been searching for in the river this past week. A 17-year-old girl who reportedly fell from the old CP Rail bridge in Petawawa May 5 has yet to be located.