Bobby Ryan returns to Sens lineup after addiction treatment
Published Tuesday, February 25, 2020 6:27PM EST
Bobby Ryan will be in the Senators' lineup Feb. 25, 2020, for his first game since November 2019.
OTTAWA -- Ottawa Senators star Bobby Ryan has returned to the lineup after taking time off to seek treatment for alcohol addiction.
Ryan entered the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program in November 2019. He revealed last week he had been undergoing treatment for an alcohol addiction. His last game was on Nov. 16.
Ryan returned to Sens practice in early February.
Head Coach D.J. Smith told the media ahead of Tuesday's game in Nashville that Ryan would be in the lineup.
The Senators tweeted a celebratory video Tuesday evening.
The game begins at 8 p.m. ET