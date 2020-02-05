OTTAWA -- Bobby Ryan has returned to the Senators after several weeks in a treatment program.

The Senators highest paid player left the team late November, for undisclosed personal reasons and entered the NHL Players’ Assistance program.

Senators head coach D.J. Smith says the team is happy to have Ryan back.

"When you have tough times, that's what teammates and family are for. The guys were certainly happy to have him back," said Smith on Wednesday after practice.

The Senators tweeted a welcome back message to Ryan, it is not known when he will return to lineup.