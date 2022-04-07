Bird Flu cases confirmed in Ottawa and eastern Ontario

Three cases of Bird Flu have been identified in Ottawa and eastern Ontario so far this spring.

The Canadian Wildlife Health Cooperative says a Canada goose in Ottawa tested positive for Avian Influenza.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit reported on Thursday that a Canada goose tested positive for Avian Influenza in its area.

Health officials in the Kingston region reported Bird Flu has been detected in the region. The Canadian Wildlife Health Cooperative says a redhead duck tested positive for the "highly pathogenic strain" of Avian Influenza (H5N1) strain.

Avian Influenza is a viral disease that affects mostly domestic poultry and wild birds such as geese, ducks, and shore birds, according to the Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health.

Health officials say the virus does not typically pass from birds to humans.

"Most human cases of avian influenza have been traced to direct contact with live or dead infected poultry or their droppings," the health unit said in a statement.

"High risk activities include caring for diseased birds, dressing birds that died from the disease, consuming duck’s blood or possibly undercooked poultry, and handling birds involved in cockfighting. There is no evidence to suggest that properly cooked game birds are a source of avian influenza infection for people."

Health officials are urging people not to touch live or dead wild birds. If you do need to come into contact with a wild bird, wear gloves or use a doubled plastic bag.

Symptoms of Avian Influenza can range from very mild to severe. If you have handled a sick wildlife bird of poultry, you should watch for the following symptoms.

Fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose

Muscle or body aches, headache, tiredness

Conjunctivitis (red eyes)

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Diarrhea, nausea, vomiting or seizures

Health officials say if you find a sick or dead wild bird, contact the Canadian Cooperative Wildlife Health Centre at 1-800-567-2033.