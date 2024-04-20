OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Birch Avenue shooting leaves man dead, Ottawa police investigating

    An arm patch is seen on an Ottawa Police Service officer during a news conference, in Ottawa, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld/File) An arm patch is seen on an Ottawa Police Service officer during a news conference, in Ottawa, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld/File)
    The Ottawa Police Service Homicide Unit is investigating a shooting that happened Friday evening on Birch Avenue.

    Police say they received a call around 9:22 p.m. reporting a shooting leaving one man injured. Upon arrival, they found a 53-year-old man with life-threatening injuries. He then succumbed to his injuries “shortly thereafter."

    Though no arrests have been made, the city’s police do not believe there is a risk to public safety.

    Police did not provide further details about the incident.

    The investigation is ongoing.

    Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Ottawa Police Homicide Unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5493. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or crimestoppers.ca.

