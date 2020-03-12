Bill's Big Breakfast cancelled this Friday
Published Thursday, March 12, 2020 7:50AM EDT Last Updated Thursday, March 12, 2020 8:00AM EDT
Bill's Big Breakfast in September 2017.
OTTAWA -- This Friday's edition of Bill's Big Breakfast has been cancelled amid increasing concerns about COVID-19.
The event with Bill Carroll and the team from Newstalk 580 CFRA's The Morning Rush was to take place at the Hard Stones Grill in Nepean.
However, in light of the evolving public health concerns related to the coronavirus, it has been cancelled.