

Josh Pringle, CTVNewsOttawa.ca, Staff





Coaches and players had to dig a little deeper ahead of today’s Ottawa high school football championship games.

Workers spent Monday clearing nearly a foot of snow from the field at Immaculata High School on Main Street.

Coach Geoff Coventry posted a video on Twitter Monday afternoon, asking people to help out.

Do you have a shovel? Come down to 140 Main Street and @ImmaculataOCSB HELP CLEAR THE FIELD in time for the @OttawaHSFball FINALS TOMORROW! I will be here personally all night til this is cleared! #OHSF @StJosephOCSB @ashburycollege @AshburyAthletes @colonelbyss @ColonelByCougar pic.twitter.com/RRIzNd35Qk — Coach Coventry (@Gcovey) November 18, 2019

Immaculata is set to face St. Joseph in the Tier 2 Championship at 10:30 a.m. Colonel By and Ashbury will meet in the Tier 1 Championship at 1:30 p.m.