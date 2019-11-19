Coaches and players had to dig a little deeper ahead of today’s Ottawa high school football championship games.

Workers spent Monday clearing nearly a foot of snow from the field at Immaculata High School on Main Street. 

Coach Geoff Coventry posted a video on Twitter Monday afternoon, asking people to help out. 

Immaculata is set to face St. Joseph in the Tier 2 Championship at 10:30 a.m. Colonel By and Ashbury will meet in the Tier 1 Championship at 1:30 p.m.