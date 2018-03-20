

Joanne Schnurr, CTV Ottawa





The Big Brothers, Big Sisters organization in the Outaouais has thrown its support behind its executive director.

Yvonne Dubé has been at centre of a media storm that she misrepresented herself as a lawyer; a story that appears to have resulted in the reporter's arrest.

The board of Directors with Big Brothers/Big Sisters Outaouais met in an emergency meeting Saturday to discuss Yvonne Dubé's fate and determined in a unanimous vote that Dubé had their support.

“Since she's been here,” president Richard Gravel told a news conference, the organization is serving the needs of far more children with far more money.

“When she came on board, there was 145 kids provided service for and within 3 years we are over 500 kids we provide service to.”

He says Dubé has helped more than double the financial turnover to more than a million dollars.

“We have confidence in Madame Dubé,” Gravel said.

Dubé has been the focus of a Radio Canada story that she falsely portrayed herself as a lawyer in Ontario. The reporter covering that story, Antoine Trépanier, was arrested last week by Gatineau police when Dubé complained she had been criminally harassed by him; a claim his employer vehemently denied.

“He was just doing his job, not doing anything wrong,” said Yvan Cloutier, the Regional Director of Radio-Canada.

Gravel was asked what happens if the complaint against the reporter is deemed unfounded or frivolous. He says he will see at that time but for now Dubé has the full support of the board.

Yvonne Dubé wasn't at the news conference this morning;Gravel said she doesn't want to talk to the media.

“In light of everything that is circulating now,” Gravel said through a translator, “the charges against the journalist, the board remains with the idea that Madame Dubé has done a very good job and there is no reason why she should go.”

Several board members have quit in recent months; Gravel says there's any number of reasons why but believes the future looks bright for Big Brothers/Big Sisters Outaouais.