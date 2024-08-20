OTTAWA
    • Below-seasonal temperatures in Ottawa on Tuesday

    A look at Ottawa along the Ottawa River. (Maddison De Varennes/CTV News Ottawa) A look at Ottawa along the Ottawa River. (Maddison De Varennes/CTV News Ottawa)
    Fall hasn't started yet, but it sure feels like it outside.

    Environment Canada's forecast for Tuesday shows a mix of sun and clouds with a high of 18 C. It's about 6 C lower than the average seasonal temperature of 24.5 C this time of year.

    A streak of rainy days is also expected to continue with a 40 per cent chance of showers this morning and afternoon.

    Tonight will be partly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 12 C.

    Similar conditions are expected on Wednesday with a high of 18 C and a 60 per cent chance of showers.

    Seasonal temperatures should return on Thursday, with a high of 24 C and sunny skies forecasted.

    The weekend weather outlook shows mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 20's.

