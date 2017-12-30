

CTV Ottawa





Its game on at the Bell Capital Cup- despite the frigid temperatures freezing plans to play games outside this weekend.

Young hockey players from across Canada, the U.S. and around the world are in town for the 19th annual hockey tournament. The four day minor hockey tournament featured 19 divisions, 4,700 hockey players and 294 teams from Canada, the United States and Europe.

“We have had our hiccups when it comes to the colder weather,” says Scott Lawryk, the Bell Capital Cup General Manager.

Chase McKenna came with his family from Boston. “It's fun to meet new players around the world get out of the league.”

This year is Abby Bush’s first time playing with a boys’ team. She is with the Kanata Rangers. “I love the feeling of scoring a goal or you win a tournament... it’s just the best feeling.”

This weekend’s finals were supposed to be played outside at the rink on Parliament Hill. But the games were cancelled- after an extreme cold warning continues to cover the regions.

Lawryk says the ice crack too easily and becomes too brittle in the cold. “I think they understand in no way did we want to shift those games. It became a necessity and a safety issue,” he says. The final games will now be played at the Canadian Tire Centre.

Despite the cold, the tournament is seeing one of its biggest attendances in years, and players will have the chance to attend and NHL game between the Ottawa Senators and Boston Bruins.

The tournament runs until Sunday.

View the full schedule at www.bellcapitalcup.ca.