Beautiful fall weather in the forecast for Ottawa

There will be plenty of sunshine in Ottawa over the next couple of days and temperatures will be well above the seasonal average for this time of year.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for sunny skies and a high of 21 C today. The average high for Oct. 5 is 15.2 C.

Skies will stay clear this evening and temperatures will fall to 10 C overnight.

It will be even warmer tomorrow with mainly sunny skies and a high of 22 C. A few clouds will roll in early tomorrow afternoon.

Showers will begin tomorrow evening and temperatures will fall to 7 C overnight.

It will be rainy on Friday – expect a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 13 C.