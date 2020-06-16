VANKLEEK HILL, ON. -- A popular celebration of beer, music and food will not be taking place this year as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

Beau's Brewery says it has made the "difficult but necessary" decision to cancel their Oktoberfest celebration this year.

"While we are currently seeing lots of positive signs that community transmission of COVID-19 is subsiding, there are still too many unknowns to risk going ahead with an event of this scale in such a short time from now," a statement on the Beau's Oktoberfest website reads.

Beau's hinted that something to replace an in-person Oktoberfest celebration would be coming soon.

"Beau's team of family and friends is working away at new plans to bring some Oktoberfest happiness to you this Fall in a scale that fits into the current landscape of social distancing," the said. "Stay hopeful, and stay tuned."

In the meantime, Beau's said they are already looking ahead to 2021, and plan to host an Oktoberfest on Sept. 24 and 25 next year.

Beau's adds the United Way Bike Ride will continue virtually and registration is open now.

For more information about charitable partners that benefit from Beau's Oktoberfest, click here.