OTTAWA -- An annual fundraiser for ovarian cancer research has reached its $40,000 goal, even as the event goes virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Teams from across eastern Ontario are taking part Saturday in the Beau's 5K for Ovarian Cancer Canada. With the COVID-19 pandemic cancelling the larger in-person event at the Vankleek Hill brewery, teams are walking and running in their own neighbourhoods.

"We’ll miss seeing all your faces this year, but we have plans to make this year’s event fantastic, even if it’s not in person," Beau's said on its website for the event. "As an upside this year, we can have unlimited participants!"

Friends and family of Ashley Courtois first launched the event in 2015, after she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. In the years since the event has grown, and has raised more than $165,000.

Courtois died in 2018, but the event continues in her memory.

The 2020 goal is $40,000, which was reached late Saturday morning.

One of the top fundraisers is Gloucester-Southgate Ward Councillor Diane Deans, who was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in September 2019.

Deans rang the bell at the Ottawa Hospital to announce she had completed chemotherapy in March.

On Saturday, she tweeted her team was "off to the races" on a beautiful but hot day.

And TEAM DEANS is off to the races! It’s a beautiful but hot day to walk 5K in support of the @beausallnatural @OvarianCanada walk! Here’s the details on our team, the amazing cause, and how you can donate https://t.co/TrtVbHS0gm #endovariancancer pic.twitter.com/ryI7flr4lb — Diane Deans (@dianedeans) July 4, 2020

To learn more about how to donate to a team or participant, you can click here.