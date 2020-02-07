OTTAWA -- Eight people in Ottawa are facing a variety of drug charges after several separate arrests this week, Ottawa Police said Friday.

On Wednesday, police say a frontline officer made a traffic stop for a possible suspended driver at around 11:25 p.m. While speaking with the driver, police allege the officer saw drugs in the vehicle and the driver was arrested.

Crystal meth, cocaine, fentanyl, MDMA, and cannabis were seized, along with cash, a digital scale, butane torches, and pipes.

The driver was charged with driving while suspended and with several drug-trafficking offenses.

About 12 hours later, police were called to a home on Claremont Drive, in the Manor Park neighbourhood, by a landlord who claimed the people inside refused to leave and one of them had a knife.

Two people were arrested. Cocaine, a digital scale, nine cell phones, and cash were seized. The suspects, a man and a woman, were charged with possession of a schedule I substance for the purposes of trafficking. The man is also facing robbery and weapons charges.

At around 5:00 p.m. Thursday, Ottawa Police say a Bikes and Beats officer spotted and arrested a man allegedly selling drugs on Murray Street, near King Edward Avenue.

He is now charged with possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking and breach of probation.

Police also arrested four people Thursday as part of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation.

A search warrant was executed at a home on Heritage Maple Way in Vanier. Police say the investigation began after officers with the Neighbourhood Resource Team (NRT) heard several complaints about the home.

During the search, Ottawa Police seized crack, cocaine, and a quantity of cash. All four suspects were jointly charged with possession of a schedule I substance for the purposes of trafficking. They'll appear in court at a later date.

Police say NRT officers will be available to address and community concerns and to work with the landlords.