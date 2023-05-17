Bear spotted in west Ottawa neighbourhood tranquilized: Bylaw

Ottawa Bylaw says a bear that was spotted in a west-end neighbourhood Wednesday was tranquilized by NCC staff and will be relocated.

Ottawa police announced residents had spotted the bear Wednesday morning.

"We are aware of a bear in the Centrepointe area and are working with partners to determine the appropriate course of action," police said in a tweet Wednesday morning.

Earlier Wednesday, doorbell camera video sent to CTV Ottawa showed the bear wandering around Briargreen, which is near Centrepointe.

The video shows the bear on a homeowner's driveway and lawn before it wanders off elsewhere.

College ward Coun. Laine Johnson tweeted there have been several bear sightings in the area and warned people to put away bird feeders, bring in garbage or other food sources, and keep pets inside.

"We all love seeing wildlife, so let's not contribute to the circumstances that lead to animals being needlessly killed," she said.

In an update just after 11 a.m., Ottawa Bylaw said the bear had been "chemically immobilized" by the NCC and would be relocated by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry.

UPDATE:

Bear has been chemically immobilized by NCC and will be released this afternoon to a new location by Ministry of National Resources for his new home.



Thank you to all involved.#OttCity @OttawaPolice https://t.co/LnkTemFz6P — Ottawa By-law (@OttawaBylaw) May 17, 2023

Last month, Ottawa police shot and killed a bear in Kanata that had been wandering into backyards and eating birdseed from feeders.

That led to an outcry about why the bear was shot instead of relocated.

Authorities are reminding people never to approach a bear. The Ontario govenrment has resources on how to be 'bear wise.'

⚠️ We are aware of a bear in the Centrepointe area and are working with partners to determine the appropriate course of action.



Never approach a bear.



Be bear-wise and prevent bear encounters: https://t.co/NHdmMIMduF…#OttNews @ottawabylaw — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) May 17, 2023