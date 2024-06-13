Bancroft OPP find, return stolen family heirlooms: 'Smiles all around'

OTTAWA
Ottawa

    The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says two ladies in Bancroft Ont. are "extremely happy" after family heirlooms were returned to them. (OPP/ X) The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says two ladies in Bancroft Ont. are "extremely happy" after family heirlooms were returned to them. (OPP/ X)
    The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says two ladies in Bancroft Ont. are "extremely happy" after family heirlooms were returned to them.

    "It's moments like this that remind officers about the significance of diligent work," the OPP said in a post on X.

    "Great work. Smiles all around!"

    The OPP adds that the proper owners of the stolen pieces were found after connecting all the dots.

    OPP spokesperson Joel Devenish told CTV News Ottawa the recovered pieces are related to the arrests that were made on January 12 when police stopped a “suspicious” vehicle in the Township of Highlands East.

    Police say upon investigation, two people, 40 and 35, were charged with multiple offences, including theft under $5,000, possession of break-in instruments, unauthorized possession of firearms and two counts of fail to comply with probation order.

