Bail review decision for a convoy organizer, the latest on Ukraine and a pandemic anniversary: Five stories to watch in Ottawa this week

Volunteers sort donated items at the Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral Hall in Ottawa as the Ukrainian Canadian Congress collects items for humanitarian aid packages to send to Ukraine amid Russia's ongoing invasion, on Saturday, March 5, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang) Volunteers sort donated items at the Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral Hall in Ottawa as the Ukrainian Canadian Congress collects items for humanitarian aid packages to send to Ukraine amid Russia's ongoing invasion, on Saturday, March 5, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Russian attacks halt plans to evacuate Ukrainian civilians

A second attempt to evacuate civilians from a besieged city in southern Ukraine collapsed Sunday amid renewed Russian shelling, while Russian President Vladimir Putin turned the blame for the war back on Ukraine and said the invasion could be halted 'only if Kyiv ceases hostilities.'

A factory and a store are burning after been bombarded in Irpin, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Fleeing sanctions, oligarchs seek safe ports for superyachts

While many of the behemoth boats are still anchored at or near sun-splashed playgrounds in the Mediterranean and Caribbean, more than a dozen were underway to or had already arrived in remote ports in small nations such as the Maldives and Montenegro, potentially beyond the reach of Western sanctions.

Russian war in world's 'breadbasket' threatens food supply

The Russian tanks and missiles besieging Ukraine also are threatening the food supply and livelihoods of people in Europe, Africa and Asia who rely on the vast, fertile farmlands of the Black Sea region -- known as the 'breadbasket of the world.'

