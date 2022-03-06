Bail review decision for a convoy organizer, the latest on Ukraine and a pandemic anniversary: Five stories to watch in Ottawa this week

A "Freedom Convoy" organizer hears the decision of a bail review, the latest on Ukraine, and the COVID-19 pandemic enters its third year.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five stories to watch in Ottawa this week.

Tamara Lich to hear decision of bail review

A prominent organizer of the "Freedom Convoy" demonstration will hear the decision of a bail review hearing this week.

Tamara Lich has been in custody since her arrest on Feb. 17. She is one of the main faces of the convoy protest and was behind the now-defunct GoFundMe campaign that raised $10 million before it was shut down.

Lich was denied bail and last week argued for a review. Lich had a new surety and also accused the judge who denied her bail of bias because of the judge's unsuccessful run as a federal Liberal candidate in 2011.

The judge overseeing the bail review hearing said he would render a decision Monday.

Tamara Lich, organizer for a protest convoy by truckers and supporters demanding an end to COVID-19 vaccine mandates, delivers a statement during a news conference in Ottawa, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld)

War in Ukraine

Fighting continues in Ukraine as Russian forces attack cities in the eastern European nation.

In Ottawa, residents have been turning out in droves to support humanitarian efforts and refugees, filling a fundraiser over the weekend within hours with donations of clothes, medical supplies, and non-perishable food.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau left for Europe Sunday to meet with allies in Britain, the Netherlands, Latvia, Germany and Poland.

Ottawa’s Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral Hall is packed with donations for Ukraine. (Natalie Van Rooy/CTV News Ottawa)

COVID-19 pandemic enters its third year

Year three of the COVID-19 pandemic officially begins Friday.

The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic on March 11, 2020. Since then, the world has seen more than 445 million cases and six million deaths from the disease.

Ottawa's first confirmed case of COVID-19 was also announced on March 11, 2020, in a man who had recently returned from Europe. Ottawa Public Health has recorded more than 63,000 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the past two years, with 749 resident deaths.

While the pandemic has not ended, governments are moving to reduce public health measures aimed at slowing the spread. Ontario no longer mandates proof of vaccination and the province is set to remove its mask mandate. The chief medical officer of health will also deliver his final regular weekly briefing about COVID-19 on Thursday, one day before the anniversary of the official declaration of a global pandemic.

Ottawa Public Health holds a media conference to update the COVID-19 situation in Ottawa on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 (David Charbonneau/CTV News Ottawa)

Gas prices at record highs

Drivers will be watching the price at the pumps carefully this week for any signs of a decrease as gas prices hit record highs.

Prices of 182.9 cents per litre were seen at gas stations in Ottawa on Sunday, two days after hitting a record price of 173 cents per litre at some stations in the city.

Dan McTeague, president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, says hike in prices is linked to both Russia's invasion of Ukraine and global supply issues.

Federal Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne told reporters on Parliament Hill Wednesday that he has asked the Competition Bureau to keep an eye on gas prices, noting that he has spoken to companies about boosting domestic production to counteract any possible shortages.

A gas pump is shown at a filling station in Montreal, Wednesday, April 12, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

International Women's Day

Tuesday is International Women's Day.

In Ottawa, Mayor Jim Watson will be presenting the key to the city to former governor general Michaëlle Jean.

Jean is being recognized for her illustrious and distinguished career as a journalist, as the 27th Governor General of Canada, a UNESCO Special Envoy for Haiti and the third Secretary General of La Francophonie.

International Women's Day is celebrated every March 8. This year's theme is about breaking gender biases and creating a world free of bias, stereotypes, and discrimination.

EVENTS IN OTTAWA THIS WEEK

TUESDAY

International Women's Day

Mayor Jim Watson awards Key to the City to the Right Honourable Michaëlle Jean 9 a.m. at Ottawa City Hall

Ottawa Built Heritage Subcommittee meeting 9:30 a.m. ET

Ottawa Public Library Board meeting 5 p.m. ET

Ottawa Senators at St. Louis Blues 8 p.m. ET (TSN 5 and TSN 1200)

THURSDAY

Planning Committee meeting 9:30 a.m. ET

Ottawa Senators vs. Seattle Kraken 7 p.m. ET (TSN 5 and TSN 1200)