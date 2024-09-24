Two youths arrested following Glebe Collegiate lockdown

Ottawa police say two people under the age of 18 have been arrested following an incident that prompted a lockdown at Glebe Collegiate Institute around the noon hour Tuesday.

In a post on social media, police said police were called on a report of two suspicious people. Both individuals were located and arrested.

Ottawa-Carleton District School Board (OCDSB) spokesperson Joe Koraith told CTV News Ottawa in an email at 1:32 p.m. that no students or staff were injured and the school had resumed normal operations.

The OCDSB later said the incident began during the lunch hour.

"Earlier today, during lunch hour, a lockdown was initiated at Glebe Collegiate Institute as a result of an incident in the school community. Two individuals were pursued by a community member and entered the school to hide. Due to the uncertainty of the situation, we activated the Lockdown safety procedure and contacted the Ottawa Police. No students or staff were harmed during this situation," the statement said.

"The lockdown remained in place for approximately an hour while the police reviewed the situation, conducted a search of the building and determined that there was no danger to students and staff. All the students subsequently returned to their classrooms and normal school operations resumed."

Police said the two youth suspects were taken into custody without incident. There is no word yet on any possible charges.