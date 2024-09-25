OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Shots fired at home in Carlington overnight

    A close-up of an Ottawa Police officer’s badge is seen on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld A close-up of an Ottawa Police officer’s badge is seen on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
    The Ottawa Police Service is investigating reports of shots fired towards a home in Ottawa's west end on Tuesday evening.

    Police say on social media they were called to a call of shots fired in the 1300 block of Trenton Avenue, just east of Merivale Road at 11:25 p.m.

    Multiple shell casings were located and there was evidence of multiple shots having been fired at a residence, police say.

    There were no reported injuries.

    Police did not provide information on any arrests as of Wednesday afternoon.

    An investigation is ongoing.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact the Guns and Gangs Unit at 613-236-1222, extension 5050, or email GunsGangs@ottawapolice.ca.

    Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS) or crimestoppers.ca.

     

     

