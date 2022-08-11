Backpack drive in Kingston, Ont. to support United Way

You can help get local kids ready to go back to school today in Kingston, Ont.

MOVE 98.3 and PURE Country 99 are hosting a Backpack Drive for United Way of KFL&A at the Cataraqui Centre from 2 to 6 p.m. today.

The drive is collecting more than just backpacks. You can donate any new school supplies to help get a child’s new school year off on the right footing.

The most needed supplies include backpacks, lunch bags, pens, pencils, rulers, math sets, markers, crayons, scientific calculators and pencil cases.

Donation bin can be found at centre court in Cataraqui Centre and will be available for drop offs this week during regular mall hours.