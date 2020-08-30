OTTAWA -- Keeping an eye on COVID-19 numbers in Ottawa and across Ontario before the end of summer, counting down to back to school and holiday shopping at Tanger Outlets.

Here's a look at five stories to watch in Ottawa this week.

Back to School

Students at Ottawa's French public school board and Ottawa's French Catholic school board will return to class on Thursday, while students in other boards will begin school after Labour Day.

The Ottawa Carleton District School Board is planning to release more information about the staggered start to the school year on Monday. The board will also release schedule information for secondary school students.

On Sunday, the chair of the Ottawa Carleton District School Board admitted the board is "not prepared yet" for the new school year.

"Right now, as of today, no, we're not prepared yet," said Lynn Scott during an interview with Newstalk 580 CFRA.

"We will be prepared by the eighth of September."

Scott said board staff were working through the weekend to get class lists prepared and ready communications to parents.

COVID-19 uptick?

All eyes will be on the COVID-19 cases in Ottawa before school starts. Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches warns Ottawa Public Health is seeing signs of an uptick in COVID-19 cases ahead of back to school.

There has been seven straight days of double-digit increases in COVID-19 cases in Ottawa, including 16 new cases on Sunday.

There were 115 new cases reported between Aug 23 and Aug 30. Sixty-four of the 115 cases involved residents between the ages of 10 and 29.

Experts have previously said it's important to keep the case count down as low as possible ahead of back to school.

All aboard 15 trains?

The Finance and Economic Development Committee will receive an update Tuesday morning on Ottawa's 11 month-old Confederation Line.

Transportation Services General Manager John Manconi told CTV News Ottawa on Aug. 19 that Rideau Transit Group is making "a lot of good progress" on fixing the issues with the light rail transit system, including the tracks, the Overhead Catenary System, vehicles and switches.

RTG launched 15 trains during the morning peak period in August for the first time.

Manconi says the City of Ottawa is holding back $16 million in payments to RTG until September 18m, when 15 double-car trains are used for peak service.

Holiday shopping at Tanger Outlets

The Finance and Economic Development Committee will vote Tuesday on a proposal to allow Tanger Outlets to open stores on statutory holidays.

RIoCan has applied for an exemption under the Retail Business Holidays Act to open on statutory holidays.

Similar exemptions are already in place for the ByWard Market, Rideau Centre, Downtown Rideau, Sparks Street and the Glebe.

City Staff recommend approving the request.

Papa Walks 4 Kids

An 82-year-old Ottawa Valley man is walking from Beachburg, Ont. to CHEO to raise money in support of the hospital.

Russell MacKay, affectionately known as "Papa," set off on his 125 kilometre journey on Monday.

The goal is to arrive at CHEO by Sept. 3 and raise more than $25,000 for CHEO.

As of Sunday, MacKay had raised $62,500 in support of CHEO.

Day 7 and 82 km in for my 82 year old Dad. $62500 raised so far for @CHEO ❤️

Thanks for the heartwarming response on too many levels to list!

Events in Ottawa

The Brockville public library reopens on Sept. 1

The YMCA of Eastern Ontario reopens on Sept. 1

Atletico Ottawa faces Pacific on Wednesday at the Island Games. Catch the action on TSN 1200.

Ottawa's Transportation Committee meets on Wednesday. The agenda includes creating 30 km/h speeding zones in Old Ottawa East and near the Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus, and the STO's proposal to run its new tramway into Ottawa.

The Canadian Museum of Nature reopens on Sept. 5.

Students at the University of Ottawa and Carleton University begin moving into residence on Saturday and Sunday for the new school year. Both schools are hosting virtual frosh weeks.