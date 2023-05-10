Avonmore, Ont. diner reopens for take-out following April's ice storm

An eastern Ontario diner damaged by last month's ice storm is finally welcoming back customers, but storm scars are still visible as the dining room remains closed.

As the phone rings at Rockin' Ronda's Diner in Avonmore, Ont. just after 11 a.m., it is music to Ronda Guindon's ears.

"It's nice to hear the phone ring," Guindon said with a smile. "We're glad to serve people and happy to see them come back."

The kitchen fryers also play a tune as fries getting crispy. A sound not heard since April 5 when a tree branch came crashing through the diner's roof.

"I'm a little nervous, it's been a while," Guindon said. "A lot of little things happen, you have to iron out the problems, but everything is going well so far."

"(We've had) customers already, yes, and they have to get their poutine's in!" Guindon said.

The diner was forced to close after April's ice storm that hammered much of eastern Ontario, sustaining roof and water damage in many areas. A curtain now separates most of the dining room from the take-out counter.

A patch in the roof of Rockin' Ronda's Diner in Avonmore, Ont. A tree branch crashed through the roof during April's ice storm. (Nate Vandermeer/CTV News Ottawa)

Crews began fixing the drywall and floors last week.

"It's been five weeks this week, it's really nice to see them getting the work done," Guindon said.

"We only have take-out for now until they are finished the work on the other side of the curtain, then we will have full dine in then, probably six weeks maybe, hopefully," she added.

"It's nice to get back to work and see all my customers again," she said.

Customers like Edward Beauchamp and Shelley Carrier, neighbours from nearby Alexandria, out for a day trip to Cornwall.

"We planned our day around being able to stop at Rockin Ronda's," Carrier said, visiting for her first time.

Beauchamp is a regular who visits 10 to 12 times a year for lunch.

"A club sandwich, my favourite," he said. "I didn't realize they had closed, but I enjoyed their prices and their service they are very friendly."

"I just wish them the best, hope all goes well and they get going again soon," he added.

Pizzas being prepared at Rockin' Ronda's Diner in Avonmore, Ont. (Nate Vandermeer/CTV News Ottawa)

Thomas Rittwage from Ottawa also stopping by, another regular who orders the same item every time.

"Garlic bread, cheese and bacon," he smiled. "I haven't come through here in a while so I lucked out."

Guindon says the community supported the family throughout the closure, and got them through the last five weeks stopping by with donations and gift cards.

"People are so anxious to see us back on our feet. We have a lot of local support here," Guindon said. "Some of them still don't know what happened, they are sort of in shock, but all the ones that do come in right now and call us to support us. It's great."

"I'd like to thank all the community, all the customers, surrounding area, for all their support. We're very, very, happy and we're ready to welcome them all back," she added.

Ronda Guindon on the phone taking an order as Rockin' Ronda's Diner in Avonmore, Ont. reopens on Wednesday. (Nate Vandermeer/CTV News Ottawa)

Welcome them back for take-out at least, and outside at their picnic area, where Beauchamp and Carrier were just finishing up their sandwiches.

"Everything was delicious," Carrier said.

"Very good!" added Beauchamp, giving a thumbs up.

"Today's the first step," said Guindon. "But soon we'll be open on the other side and they can all come in and enjoy the music and have a great time!"

Rockin' Ronda's Diner is open for take-out on Wednesday-Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.