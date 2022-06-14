Augusta Township partners with L&G Turtles for turtle conservation
A new partnership has formed south of Ottawa to promote turtle conservation. And it's happening at the perfect time, with egg-laying season currently in full swing.
Piles of sand and gravel along the side of the road might not look like much to the average passerby, but it could be a turtle's nest full of eggs, according to L&G Turtles director Aly Hoover.
"This one would be a snapping turtle nest," as she points down towards a lump of gravel pushed up near the roadside.
Hoover has been working to create a nest protection program in the area recently, but came across a major snag with her plan this spring.
"You can't lay nest protectors in municipalities without the public works’ permission," Hoover noted, especially when the nests are along the road.
"It makes it difficult to protect those nests when we don't have that permission, so we've been kind of putting ourselves out there and asking for permission in different municipalities," she added.
When Augusta Township heard about the initiative, it brought officials right out of their shells, according to public works manager Brad Thake.
"We do see a lot of turtles," Thake said. "We cover a lot more area than what's visibly out there to the public, and we thought, a great partnership for saving the turtles."
He says there are around 300 kilometres of roadway in the township, including rural roads through swampy areas.
Thake said he took the time to educate his 10-man crew, who now know what to look for when doing road maintenance.
A snapping turtle nest along the side of the road in Augusta Township, Ont. (Nate Vandermeer/CTV News Ottawa)
"Helping a turtle across the road, it's certainly our priority to do it safely in a safe manner, hence why we are taking this initiative," Thake said. "We feel it's safer for us, being the roads experts, rather than having the public on the side of the road, from a safety traffic perspective."
"(He) was really excited about the initiative, and wanted to go above and beyond for us," added Hoover, ready to place four turtle nest protectors in the township on Tuesday.
"All eight of Ontario's turtles are listed as species at risk," she noted. "Here in Leeds and Grenville, we have five of those eight species: the common snapping turtle, eastern musk turtle, painted turtle, northern map turtle, and the Blanding’s turtle."
The nest protectors are a 2x2-foot square made from 2x4's with screen mesh attached on top, to help protect the nest from predators.
When the eggs hatch, the baby turtles escape through a slot cut in the side, and down into the water nearby.
Hoover said the Thousand Islands National Park in Mallorytown helped to build the four protectors they placed around the township.
Hoover is also asking the public to keep an eye out for nests, or nesting turtles, so they can be marked as well.
"Most turtles, once they've laid their nest and they've left, it's almost impossible to know that they were even there to begin with," added Hoover. "In order for us to know that a turtle nest has been laid, we depend on the public to call us and report that they've seen a nesting turtle and then we can go to that location and find the nest."
Brad Thake and Aly Hoover install a nest protector near a turtle nest. (Nate Vandermeer/CTV News Ottawa)
Hoover says the biggest threat to turtles is habitat loss due to humans, with road mortality in second.
"They often get hit on the roads a lot so nest protection is just a small part of turtle conservation," hoover said. "There's so much more we need to do to help them. Humans are the main reason that turtle populations are declining so I think we have an obligation to do everything we can."
"We can't forget nature was here before us," Thake added. "Let's try and work together and we think Augusta will be doing just that, starting the first initiative to work together."
Augusta councillor Tanya Henry was also helping place nest protectors Tuesday morning, able to see first-hand how easy it was.
"Before I became a councillor, me and the kids have been constantly working with butterflies, saving turtles, every time we see them on the sides of the roads or in the middle of the roads just to help with the population," Henry said.
"I think it's very important to the township and the public works guys to get residents involved and educate them and to work together," she added. "They have the knowledge and expertise as to where the safe places are to help the turtles out.
She says the next step is to try to get neighbouring municipalities on board with the initiative.
"I think that the other townships, now that we've become more involved with Prescott and Edwardsburg-Cardinal, that our tri-councils can hopefully work together and partner on doing this project," Henry said.
Hoover says if you see turtle nests or the nest protectors along the road do not disturb them. Baby turtles are expected to hatch over the next 60 days.
"It's very important here in Leeds and Grenville, this is the first public works department who is willing to install the nest protectors to keep our volunteers safe," Hoover said. "They know the road better than we do and they just really wanted to help the initiative."
"It's not a hard thing at all, it's just being safe, being diligent and putting the protectors over the nests," Thake added. "Hopefully you'll get to see the little guys coming across (soon)."
Hoover said L&G Turtles is run by 10 volunteers, and they are always looking for more help. They can be reached by email or phone through their Facebook page.
