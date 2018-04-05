

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





A 19-year-old Ottawa man wanted in connection with a shooting is now in police custody.

Ottawa Police say Yaheya Benamiar was arrested by DART and the Guns and Gangs Unit on Wednesday.

On March 24, a shooting at a home on Anderson Street in the Chinatown left a 35-year-old man in stable condition. Police say the victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his torso and upper body.

Benamiar is facing several charges, including Attempted Murder, Discharge Firearm and Carrying a Concealed Weapon.