The Ottawa Police Guns and Gangs Unit is asking for the public’s help locating a man wanted in relation to the shooting on Anderson St. from Saturday that left the victim with critical injuries.

19-year-old Yaheya Benamiar will be charged with attempted murder, discharge firearm, use of firearm in the commission of an offence, and carrying a concealed weapon.

Benamiar is described as light skinned, 5 feet 10 inches, 143 pounds with a bit of a belly, and medium length curly black hair, and peach fuzz on his cheeks.

He was wearing a black jacket, dark pants, and black high tops.

Police are advising the public not to approach Benamiar as he is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call Ottawa Police Guns and Gangs Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5050. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by downloading the Ottawa Police app.