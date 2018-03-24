

CTV Ottawa





A 35-year-old man is in hospital and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his torso and upper body.

Ottawa Police say they were called around 4 p.m. to a residence on Anderson Street near Booth in the Chinatown area on Saturday, March 24th.

The victim is now in stable condition in hospital. Police are seeking any witnesses who may have information.

There is still no word on suspects. The investigation continues.