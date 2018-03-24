Ottawa Police investigate attempted murder near Chinatown
Ottawa Police respond to a shooting around 4 p.m. on Anderson Street near Booth in the Chinatown area on Saturday, March 24th.
CTV Ottawa
Published Saturday, March 24, 2018 6:38PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, March 26, 2018 10:58AM EDT
A 35-year-old man is in hospital and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his torso and upper body.
Ottawa Police say they were called around 4 p.m. to a residence on Anderson Street near Booth in the Chinatown area on Saturday, March 24th.
The victim is now in stable condition in hospital. Police are seeking any witnesses who may have information.
There is still no word on suspects. The investigation continues.