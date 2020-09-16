OTTAWA -- Ottawa police are asking for the public's help identifying three women who may have information about an unsolved 2017 homicide.

Ashston Dickson, 25, was killed on June 26, 2017, outside an establishment on Rideau Street. His killer has never been found.

Police have released new images of three women, described as witnesses, whom police believe may have information about the night of the murder.

“We ask these individuals to come forward and provide us with information about what they know about that night,” said Staff Sgt. Bruce Pirt of the Homicide Unit, in a press release. “This remains an active investigation and Ashton’s family is counting on our community to do right by him.”

In June, on the third anniversary of Dickson's death, police announced a reward of up to $75,000 for information that leads to the arrest of a suspect. That reward remains in place.

Police also previously released footage showing seven other people whom they believe may have information about the killing.

Anyone with information about the identity of any of the witnesses police are looking to identify is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Homicide Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5493.