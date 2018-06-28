

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Canada Day revelers are being told to a plan ahead, be prepared and arrive early on Parliament Hill.

The Department of Canadian Heritage and the Parliamentary Protective Service say all visitors to Parliament Hill on July 1 must undergo security screening before walking onto the hill.

Security screening will open at 7 a.m. on Sunday morning.

All visitors will pass through a walk-through metal detector before entering Parliament Hill. Officials say all visitors will be screened for restricted items. No weapons, explosives, fireworks, alcohol or large bags will be allowed onto Parliament Hill for Canada Day.

We will be screening all visitors to #ParliamentHill on #CanadaDay. Learn more about the restricted items: https://t.co/flKN1etlaa pic.twitter.com/7bj3uJC8dZ — Parliamentary Protective Service (PPS) (@PPS_SPP) June 25, 2018

The main entrance for Parliament Hill is located next to the Supreme Court of Canada at Kent and Wellington Streets. All gates on Parliament Hill will be used as exits.