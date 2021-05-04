OTTAWA -- Police in Napanee are looking for the owner of two Bibles from the 1700s.

The Bibles were turned over to police as found property, OPP said in a news release Tuesday.

It’s not clear where the Bibles were found. An anonymous person handed them over to an officer outside the OPP detachment in Napanee.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lennox and Addington OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Tipsters can also contact Crime Stoppers, where they may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.