BROCKVILLE -- A growing number of events are postponed or cancelled in Brockville because of COVID-19.

City-owned facilities and services remain open and operational at this time. There are no suspected or confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in Brockville as of Saturday.

The Aquatarium at Tall Ships Landing closed its doors on Friday for the next 10 days.

Sarah Laturnus from the Aquatarium says it’s all about safety with the amount of people who pass through the doors.

“We were expecting several hundred per day and that puts us in the criteria for not a safe space for people to gather,” said Laturnus.

“Our community is the most important thing to us so this is the reason that we’ve made the decision.”

The Aquatarium had a March Break camp scheduled for next week, but that has been cancelled.

A St. Patrick’s Day celebration at the Brockville Public Library was also cancelled for the day.

Eithne Dunbar says it was a popular event with music, stories and legends from Ireland.

“The Brockville Public Library made that call last night because they were concerned about the COVID-19 virus and they felt that was the responsible thing to do,” said Dunbar.

Instead, Dunbar was having friends over to celebrate with music.

“I think everybody needs to listen to the precautions and if we all work together we can make this pass.”