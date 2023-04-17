April showers and cooler temperatures for Ottawa this week

After a week of sunny, summerlike weather, the forecast in Ottawa has turned cloudy and rainy.

Environment Canada's weather forecast for Ottawa calls for showers and a high of 9 C Monday, one day after Ottawa saw a high of nearly 26 C.

Clouds stick around Monday night with a small chance of showers overnight into Tuesday morning.

Tuesday's forecast is cloudy with a chance of showers and a high of 8 C.

Tuesday night could see a low of 0 C, with a chance of a few flurries Wednesday morning.

By Wednesday afternoon, any flurries will change to rain as the temperature rises to 7 C.

A break in the showers comes Thursday, with a partly sunny sky and a high of 12 C.

The average high for this time of year is around 11 C. So far this month, Ottawa has seen 48 mm of rain, most of it from the ice storm on April 5.