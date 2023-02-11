April bridge project will increase emergency response times in Elizabethtown-Kitley Township
A major construction project west of Brockville will dramatically transform transportation in the area, but for hundreds of residents it will mean longer commutes, and in the case of an emergency, longer waits for help to arrive.
Starting in early April, construction crews will start the process of tearing down the Halleck's Road South overpass along Highway 401, replacing it with a new version.
Built in 1967, it was refurbished in 1974 and again in 1984, but signs of wear can be noticed when driving under it.
"There's no question that it's substandard in terms of its clearance for the 401 traffic, certainly it's age, it's at a point where it's beyond rehabilitation," said Elizabethtown-Kitley Mayor Brant Burrow.
"It really does need replacement and it makes sense to make it wide enough for the future vision of the 401 when we get to six, or heaven forbid, eight lanes," he added.
Concrete is missing from the bottom of the bridge supports on the aging bridge over Highway 401. (Nate Vandermeer/CTV News Ottawa)
It's a massive provincial project that could take up to eight months to complete, but it leaves drivers without a direct route to the southern part of the township.
It is also the main road used for emergency vehicles from Lyn Fire Station #1 to Highway 2, meaning without the bridge, some residents will now be waiting longer for help during an emergency.
"With the closure of the Halleck's Road we have to take County Road 46, or as the local residents refer to it, Lyn Road, and it's going to extend our response time by four to six minutes," said Fire Chief Andy Guilboard.
"The last couple of weeks we've been going door-to-door with crews handing out pamphlets, checking to make sure their smoke and CO detectors are functional, just explaining the delay that we could incur," he added.
"We were very concerned about the community impact," noted Burrow. "If you take a look at the road network there, that is a major, major artery for us."
In total, 441 homes will be affected by the longer response times, 11 per cent of the township.
When discussions first began about the bridge replacement, Burrow says the province didn't quite understand the impact it would have on residents.
"Gradually, over time, I was able to reach out to the premier and things started to move a lot faster and all ears were open at that point," added Burrow.
"Based on the traffic counts for Halleck's Road South going over the bridge, one month's worth of traffic on our road is the equivalent of one days worth of traffic on the 401 in one direction," he said.
"If they close down our road for a month, it would be like them closing down one side of the 401 for a day. So an eight-month project, that's like more than a week of closing half of the 401," Burrow said. "They understood they had to step up and help us with some kind of mitigation."
The fire department, which runs on volunteers, will also receive financial help from the province during construction to staff one firefighter at the station around the clock, hoping to help response times.
"They could have the trucks started, out of the hall, sitting on the tarmac ready to go for when the other members arrive and dress up," Guilboard said. "We figure it's going to knock a couple minutes easy off of the response times."
The mayor says work on another route for emergency vehicles was also completed last fall.
"If you travel on Halleck's Road West, you'll find that its surface treated from one end to the other. That now makes it a viable alternative route for our fire trucks," he said.
Elizabethtown-Kitley Township mayor Brant Burrow, left, looks at an alternate route map with fire chief Andy Guilboard. (Nate Vandermeer/CTV News Ottawa)
While some residents are frustrated with the inconvenience, others say the largest project in the townships history is worth it.
"This is a long-term thing. It's eight months of pain for literally two or three generations worth of gain," added Burrow.
"The response has been phenomenal from the residents, they have been very thankful," said Guilboard. "Some of them have personal businesses too. That's their main route they didn't realize it was going to be down that long, so they are very happy."
"(The construction) is not going to affect us doing our jobs," he added. "What we did with the door to door campaign is to try to educate the public to be a little safer and to expect the response time from us."
Guilboard says another door-to-door campaign will begin just after construction begins, to alert seasonal residents of the longer response times.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Norad shoots down 'unidentified object' over Yukon, PM Trudeau says
Norad shot down an 'unidentified object' over Yukon on Saturday, an act Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he ordered after the object violated Canadian airspace
A closer look at John Tory, resigning as mayor of Toronto over affair
John Tory, a 68-year-old born-and-bred Torontonian and member of the city's business and political elite, resigned as its mayor on Friday after admitting to an inappropriate relationship with a staffer.
'Generous' offer on the table: Minister says health-care funding proposal amount is final
Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc says while the federal government and the provinces still need to hash out the specific terms of their individual bilateral health-care agreements, the total dollar value of the offer on the table is final.
Deadly mushroom finds new way to reproduce, could impact Canada: research
One of the most deadly mushrooms in the world has found a way to reproduce alone, new research says, which leads scientists to believe a spread of death caps could occur.
Is ChatGPT coming for your job? Experts say the answer is complicated
Is AI on track replace humans in a wide range of industries? Experts say the answer isn't straightforward.
Doug Ford and Toronto councillors react to John Tory affair, resignation
Ontario Premier Doug Ford, alongside a number of former and currently Toronto city councillors, has expressed shock and concern over John Tory’s Friday resignation announcement.
Family rescued after 133 hours as quake death toll tops 25,000
The death toll in Turkiye and Syria from the earthquake that struck five days ago has surpassed 25,000. Turkiye's president on Saturday raised the death toll in his country to 21,848, while in Syria, the reported number of dead was 3,553 in government and rebel-held areas.
I met the World's Tallest Teenager. His basketball career is just taking off
W5 Producer Shelley Ayres explains how she was in awe to meet what the Guinness Book of World Record's has named the World's Tallest Teenager, a 17-year-old from Quebec who plays for Team Canada.
W5 | Shrinking coastlines: Will more Canadians have to move because of climate change?
Post tropical storm Fiona showed how quickly Canadians can be displaced by climate change. At 7 p.m. on CTV, W5 looks into whether more people living in vulnerable areas will have to consider moving in the years to come.
Atlantic
-
N.S. community honours young hockey player who died from cancer
Friends and family joined the larger hockey community in Eastern Passage, N.S., on Saturday afternoon to celebrate the life of a young player.
-
Trip of a lifetime: British leg amputees to visit Cabot Trail in summer 2023
Two British leg amputees are set to visit the Cabot Trail this summer after covering its entire distance virtually.
-
New Brunswick tourism ad set to appear during Super Bowl
Those watching the Super Bowl on Sunday will be encouraged to visit New Brunswick, thanks to an advertisement spot purchased by the provincial government to air during the annual event.
Toronto
-
Tory hasn't yet handed in resignation, is still Toronto's mayor: city
As of Saturday, John Tory has not submitted his resignation letter and is still the mayor of Canada’s largest municipality, the city clerk confirmed to CTV News Toronto.
-
These former Toronto mayoral candidates say they'll run to replace Tory in a 2023 byelection
Gil Penalosa, who finished in second place in the 2022 municipal election, has announced his intention to run for mayor of Toronto after John Tory resigns.
-
Doug Ford and Toronto councillors react to John Tory affair, resignation
Ontario Premier Doug Ford, alongside a number of former and currently Toronto city councillors, has expressed shock and concern over John Tory’s Friday resignation announcement.
Montreal
-
Witnesses describe how the Quebec daycare bus crash unfolded, moment by moment
Witnesses recount the moments before and after a city bus crashed into a daycare in Laval, Que., killing two children.
-
French overtakes math as toughest subject for Quebec students: survey
French is now the school subject that gives young people in Quebec the most trouble, overtaking intimidating math, according to a survey shared with The Canadian Press on the eve of Hooked on School Days. The Leger poll was conducted online at the end of January among 1,005 Quebecers on behalf of the organization Alloprof. Of these, 197 were parents of children attending primary or secondary school.
-
SPORTS
SPORTS | Matheson scores winner as Canadiens down Islanders 4-3 in overtime
Mike Matheson scored the winning goal to lift the Montreal Canadiens to 4-3 overtime decision over the New York Islanders on Saturday afternoon. In their final game wearing their light blue uniforms, the Canadiens (21-27-4) rallied to grab their first victory in the "retro reverse" jerseys and sealed their season record at 1-6-1 in the alternate garb.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Norad shoots down 'unidentified object' over Yukon, PM Trudeau says
Norad shot down an 'unidentified object' over Yukon on Saturday, an act Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he ordered after the object violated Canadian airspace
-
Scammers try to capitalize on Sault teen’s $48M win
A record lottery win in the Sault – an 18-year-old student won $48 million -- is being used to target social media users.
-
A closer look at John Tory, resigning as mayor of Toronto over affair
John Tory, a 68-year-old born-and-bred Torontonian and member of the city's business and political elite, resigned as its mayor on Friday after admitting to an inappropriate relationship with a staffer.
London
-
Man went looking for possible victims of London, Ont. motel fire
Fire caused extensive damage to the Super 7 Motel in south London on Saturday. Neil Auld was staying in one of the units just a few doors away from where the fire started and tried to enter despite smoke and flames.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Norad shoots down 'unidentified object' over Yukon, PM Trudeau says
Norad shot down an 'unidentified object' over Yukon on Saturday, an act Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he ordered after the object violated Canadian airspace
-
'Busiest day of the year': London businesses prepare for Super Bowl Sunday
On Super Bowl Sunday, Americans consume nearly 1.5 billion chicken wings. At Byron Pizza in London, Ont. they are expecting Londoners to show their love for the bar food on their busiest day of the year.
Winnipeg
-
‘He would have perished’: Newborn bear cub rescued near Devil’s Lake
Black Bear Rescue Manitoba (BBRM) has taken in its first cub foundling of the year.
-
Main Street building 'total loss': WFPS
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) crews are cleaning up in North Point Douglas after a massive fire tore through a commercial building in the 800 block of Main Street early Saturday morning.
-
56 laid off at the Mint amid 'ongoing geopolitical instability'
The Royal Canadian Mint has made layoffs at its Winnipeg facility due to lagging business in international coin clients, but says the measure is only temporary.
Kitchener
-
Rockwood, Ont. elementary school issues letter addressing safety concerns for students during washroom visits
A Rockwood, Ont. elementary school has sent a letter to parents asking them to reach out to family and children’s services if their child “experienced anything inappropriate” in relation to incidents alleged to have happened during visits to the washroom.
-
Doug Ford and Toronto councillors react to John Tory affair, resignation
Ontario Premier Doug Ford, alongside a number of former and currently Toronto city councillors, has expressed shock and concern over John Tory’s Friday resignation announcement.
-
Police investigating alleged assault at Wilfrid Laurier University
Waterloo regional police are appealing for information and witnesses as they investigate an assault alleged to have occurred in a Wilfrid Laurier University hallway last month.
Calgary
-
Calgarians go 'horns on' for former Albertan fighting terminal cancer
A group of West Hillhurst residents met on Saturday morning to take an inspirational photo for a friend in need.
-
Flames get hot in second for 7-2 win over Sabres
The Calgary Flames scored four times in just over five minutes in their 7-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday.
-
12-year-old boy dies in quad rollover near Taber
A 12-year-old boy is dead after a quad rolled over near Taber Saturday morning.
Saskatoon
-
'We got to be prepared': Canine CPR training course held in Martensville
PAWS republic in Martensville held a CPR Canine training course for people looking to be certified to assist their dogs in a time of need.
-
-
Edmonton
-
More than 100 kids hit the hill for freestyle skiing competition
The Edmonton Freestyle Ski Club is hosting a freestyle competition this weekend at Sunridge Ski Area.
-
Spruce Grove firefighters nearing $10K fundraising goal of rooftop campout
Firefighters in Spruce Grove are camped out on the rooftop of their fire hall to raise money for Muscular Dystrophy.
-
Edmonton Oilers snap Senators' streak with 6-3 win in Ottawa
Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman had a goal and an assist each to lead the Edmonton Oilers past the Ottawa Senators 6-3 on Saturday. Sens goalie Anton Forsberg was injured and had to be taken off the ice on a stretcher with an apparent lower body injury.
Vancouver
-
Toxic drug warning issued in Prince George, B.C., amid 'significant increase' in overdoses
A "significant increase" in overdoses in a northern B.C. city has prompted a warning from the local health authority.
-
B.C. family makes public plea for kidney donor as father's health rapidly declines
A B.C. family is pleading for help as a loved one's health deteriorates while waiting for a kidney transplant.
-
Man wanted on Quebec child porn charges seen on Salt Spring Island, RCMP say
Mounties on Salt Spring Island are asking the public for help locating a man wanted for failing to appear in court after pleading guilty to child pornography charges.
Regina
-
Cold for a cause: Over $30K raised by 2023 Polar Plunge
The water may have been chilly, but the weather was sunny skies for the 2023 Polar Plunge in Regina.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Norad shoots down 'unidentified object' over Yukon, PM Trudeau says
Norad shot down an 'unidentified object' over Yukon on Saturday, an act Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he ordered after the object violated Canadian airspace
-
Man arrested after multiple guns, drugs found in stolen vehicle: Moose Jaw police
A wanted man was found and arrested in Moose Jaw in the early morning hours of Feb. 9 after a stolen vehicle was found by police.