School boards are bracing for what might be an escalation of the blockade in downtown Ottawa.

At least one organizer is suggesting schools could be the target of rolling convoys.

The potential protests are said to be in support of ending mask mandates and all COVID-19 restrictions in place at schools.

On Thursday, the Renfrew County District School Board sent an email to parents warning of the potential protests. One is said to be taking place at Fellowes High School in Pembroke, Ont.

"The Renfrew County District School Board is aware of information circulating online inviting students, parents and others to protest at schools across Ontario on Friday, Feb. 11 at 2:00 pm," communications manager Jonathan Laderoute said.

The statement adds that people are encouraged to show up with signs and letters. The statement goes on to read:

"Our District supports the peaceful exchange of ideas and we value student voice - particularly in matters that affect them - however we will not tolerate hateful symbols or messaging that is intended to intimidate."

Pembroke resident Stephanie Maranduik has a son in Grade 12 at Fellowes High School and plans to keep him home Friday.

"I'm keeping him home because I'm afraid the protest is not going to remain peaceful," Maranduik tells CTV News. "I'm afraid that the protest in Ottawa has set a precedent."

In the email Thursday from the school board, Maranduik says Fellowes expects the school day to proceed as normal.

"(They said) there should be no disruption, to continue to send your child to school, and just take precautions," Maranduik said. "They're not saying to keep him home."

The Ottawa Carleton District School Board issued a similar statement on Twitter Thursday.

"We have seen tweets circulating about protestors having the convoy drive past schools. This idea is unacceptable. Schools are places for learning, and the safety of students and staff should not be threatened," the OCDSB said.

The OCDSB also confirmed Thursday that a white vehicle with markings drove by Alta Vista Public School at the end of the school day, revving its engine.

Schools around the rest of the country are also seeing protests taking place.

In Steinbach, Manitoba, Steinbach Regional Secondary School was in a hold and secure protocol due to a protest taking place outside. In Windsor, Ont., Assumption College Catholic High School moved all its classes online Friday in anticipation of a large presence from protesters.

"I think it's completely inappropriate for them to be targeting children," Maranduik says. "They're targeting children, they're targeting families, and these kids have already been affected with adverse mental health problems with the pandemic."

Both the RCDSB and the OCDSB say they have contacted their local police, who are aware of potential protests happening Friday afternoon.