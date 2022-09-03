Anthem singers wanted for Ottawa Senators games

Do you want to sing the anthem before an Ottawa Senators home game this season?

Now’s your chance to give it a shot.

“The Ottawa Senators are searching for new individuals or groups to join our roster of talented performers,” the team said in a post online.

“A quality rendition of the Star Spangled Banner and O Canada has always been a mainstay of the pre-game ceremonies at Canadian Tire Centre.”

Any interested performers can submit an audio or video recording of both the American and Canadian national anthems by next Friday, Sept. 9.

The anthems must be performed a cappella and one after another. People submitting audio files must also include a photo.

They must also include their name, age, past anthem singing experience, and the number of people in the ensemble if it’s a group.

Some candidates will then be contacted with full details to audition in the arena.